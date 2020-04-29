CDC reports 1,005,147 coronavirus cases, 57,505 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A nurse wearing personal protective equipment watches an ambulance driving away outside of Elmhurst Hospital during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,005,147 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,901 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,247 to 57,505.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 28, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.