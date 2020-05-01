CDC reports 1,062,446 coronavirus cases, 62,406 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past P.S. 87 William Sherman School during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,062,446 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,787 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,349 to 62,406.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 30, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.