CDC reports 1,171,510 coronavirus cases, 68,279 deaths

A would-be customer stands at the entrance to a temporarily closed Walmart store, where a number of employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and one employee died, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,171,510 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 19,138 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 823 to 68,279.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 4, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.