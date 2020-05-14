CDC reports 1,384,930 coronavirus cases, 83,947 deaths

Pallbearers carry the casket of Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts to his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,384,930 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,869 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,701 to 83,947.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 13, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.