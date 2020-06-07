CDC reports 1,920,904 coronavirus cases in United States

FILE PHOTO: Eloina Marquez cleans the protective plexiglass dividers at a blackjack table during the reopening of Bellagio hotel-casino, closed since March 16, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,920,904 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,214 cases from its previous count, and said COVID-19 deaths in the United States had risen by 709 to 109,901.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on June 6. Its previous tally was released on Friday. (bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.