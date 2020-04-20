CDC reports ﻿746,625 coronavirus cases, 39,083 deaths

People wearing protective face masks wait in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City's new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported ﻿746,625 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to ﻿39,083.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 720,630 and said 37,202 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of April 19. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.