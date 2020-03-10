CDC's Redfield: 4,856 people tested for coronavirus in U.S. public health labs

(Reuters) - Around 4,900 people had been tested for coronavirus in U.S. public health labs as of Monday, Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

That number does not include Americans who have been tested in clinical or private labs, he said.

Redfield said that as of Monday, private companies Laboratory Corp of America and Quest Diagnostics have enough coronavirus tests available that any U.S. doctor’s office who uses those companies can have their patients tested.