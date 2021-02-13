Over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to administrate vaccines against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through vaccination site in Robstown, Texas, U.S. February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and delivered about 69.9 million doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna andPfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ETon Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency hadadministered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.

The agency said about 37.1 million people had received 1 or more doses while over 13 million people have got the second dose as of Saturday.

About 5.7 million vaccine doses have been administered inlong-term care facilities, the agency said.