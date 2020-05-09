U.S. CDC reports 1,248,040 coronavirus cases, 75,477 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Nurses work at a drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,248,040 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 28,974 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,180 to 75,477.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 7, compared with its count bit.ly/2WfXuu1 a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.