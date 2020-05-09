U.S. CDC reports 1,274,036 coronavirus cases, 77,034 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) emergency medical personnel, wearing face masks, transport a patient during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,274,036 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 25,996 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,557 to 77,034.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 8, compared with its count a day earlier.(bit.ly/2YZZFUn)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.