U.S. CDC reports 129 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 129 cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.

The latest number represents an increase of 7 confirmed cases, and 13 more cases under investigation. The number of deaths due to the virus now stand at nine.

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship rose to 46 from CDC’s count of 45 as of Monday, while three cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China.