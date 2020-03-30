U.S. CDC reports 140,904 coronavirus cases, 2,405 deaths

An empty Lexington Avenue is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 140,904 cases of coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 2,405.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 122,653 and said 2,112 people had died across the country, but said that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, on Monday is as of 4 pm ET on March 29. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.