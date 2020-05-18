U.S. CDC reports 1,480,349 coronavirus cases, 89,407 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer wearing a protective face mask stands at the entrance of the Sheep Meadow in Central Park during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported ﻿1,480,349 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 89,407.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 1,467,065 and said 88,709 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of May 17. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.