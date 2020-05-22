U.S. CDC reports 1,571,617 coronavirus cases, 94,150 deaths

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) EMT's arrive with a patient at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Far Rockaway section of Queens in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,571,617 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,522 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,089 to 94,150.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 21, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.