U.S. CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases, 2,860 deaths

An ambulance worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 163,539 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 22,635 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 455 to 2,860.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on March 30 compared to its count a day ago. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.