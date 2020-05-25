U.S. CDC reports 1,637,456 coronavirus cases, 97,669 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Families and beach goers ride bikes and walk along the boardwalk after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were lifted in time for the Memorial Day weekend, in Ocean City, New Jersey, U.S. May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 1,637,456 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 15,342 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 620 to 97,669.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2ZvsoAy)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.