U.S. CDC reports 171,012 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,172 to 171,012 and reported 5,460,429 cases, an increase of 39,318 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 18 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2E5TG88)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.