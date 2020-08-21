U.S. CDC reports 173,490 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,074 to 173,490 and reported 5,551,793 cases, an increase of 44,864 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 20 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/31f9FJZ)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.