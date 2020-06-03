U.S. CDC reports 1,827,425 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: New York City Fire Department (FDNY) EMT's arrive with a patient at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Far Rockaway section of Queens in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,827,425 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 24,955 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,045 to 106,202.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 2, versus its previous report released on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2z0ggwB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.