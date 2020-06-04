U.S. CDC reports 1,842,101 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Michael Salzhauer, a plastic surgeon known as Dr. Miami, applies Botox to a patient while conducting drive-through Botox injections in the garage of his clinic, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 1,842,101 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 14,676 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 827 to 107,029.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 3 versus its previous report released on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2MzxR1j)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.