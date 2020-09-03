U.S. CDC reports 185,092 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A paramedic dressed in personal protective equipment exits an ambulance at St. Petersburg General Hospital, where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases are being treated, in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S. July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,009 to 185,092 and reported 6,087,403 cases, an increase of 39,711 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 2 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2GifzBV)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.