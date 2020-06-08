U.S. CDC reports 1,938,823 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Commuters ride the subway on the first day of New York City's phase one reopening during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 1,938,823 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 17,919 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 474 to 110,375.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 7, versus its previous report released on Sunday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.