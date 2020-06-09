U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Commuters ride the subway on the first day of New York City's phase one reopening during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 550 to 110,925.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 8, versus its previous report released on Monday. (bit.ly/2Uw9aYi)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.