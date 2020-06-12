U.S. CDC reports 2,016,027 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People hang out at the beach without wearing masks and practicing limited social distancing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 2,016,027 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,744 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 113,914.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 11 versus its previous report on Thursday.(bit.ly/3cUcwKI)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.