U.S. CDC reports 2,085,769 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the East Village neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S., June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 2,085,769 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,957 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 373 to 115,644.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 14, versus its previous report released on Sunday. (bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.