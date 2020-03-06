U.S. CDC reports 213 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 65 more cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency.

As of 4 pm on March 5, the number of confirmed and presumptive positive cases stood at 213, the agency said. (bit.ly/2uYw80s)

Cases detected among former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship remains at 46, while 3 cases were detected in citizens repatriated from Wuhan, China, the CDC said.