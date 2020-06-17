U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths

FILE PHOTO: New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Ambulances are parked at the emergency entrance of St. John's Episcopal Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Far Rockaway section of Queens in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 16 versus its previous report on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2CkKRX7)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.