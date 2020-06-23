U.S. CDC reports 2,302,288 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 2,302,288 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,643 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 410 to 120,333.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 22 versus its previous report on Monday.(bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.