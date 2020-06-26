U.S. CDC reports 2,414,870 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker walks past a row of ambulances parked outside of Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 2,414,870 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 40,588 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,516 to 124,325.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 25 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.