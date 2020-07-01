U.S. CDC reports 2,624,873 coronavirus cases

A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 2,624,873 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 43,644 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 560 to 127,299.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 30 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/31sxbnj)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.