U.S. CDC reports 2,785,023 coronavirus cases, 129,397 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,785,023 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,492 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 749 to 129,397.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/31sxbnj)
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
