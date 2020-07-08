U.S. CDC reports 2,982,900 coronavirus cases

A healthcare worker walks to work as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 2,982,900 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 50,304 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 932 to 131,065.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 7 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.