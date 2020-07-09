U.S. CDC reports 3,047,671 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers walk to work as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 3,047,671 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 64,771 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 991 to 132,056.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 8 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/322yFET)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.