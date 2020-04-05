U.S. CDC reports 304,826 coronavirus cases, 7,616 deaths

People walk in front of the St. Patrick Cathedral shuttered to believers during Palm Sunday as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in New York, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 304,826 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,621 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,023 to 7,616.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 4 compared to its count a day ago. (bit.ly/348yQ0J)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday.