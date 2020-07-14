U.S. CDC reports 3,355,457 coronavirus cases, 135,235 deaths

FILE PHOTO: EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 3,355,457 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 58,858 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 351 to 135,235.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 13 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2C3KbWi)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.