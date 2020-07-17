U.S. CDC reports 3,555,877 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 3,555,877 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 72,045 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 926 to 137,864.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 16 versus its previous report on Thursday.(bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.