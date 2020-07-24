U.S. CDC reports 4,024,492 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A drive-through testing center is shown in operation during an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 4,024,492 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 72,219 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,113 to 143,868.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.