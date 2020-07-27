U.S. CDC reports 4,225,687 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing a protective mask try to maintain social distance while enjoying a warm and humid day at Gantry Plaza State Park following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Long Island City, New York, U.S., July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 4,225,687 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 61,795 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 564 to 146,546.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.