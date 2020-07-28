U.S. CDC reports 4,280,135 coronavirus cases

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 4,280,135 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 54,448 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,126 to 147,672.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 27 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.