U.S. CDC reports 4,339,997 coronavirus cases

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 4,339,997 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 59,862 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,194 to 148,866.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 28 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.