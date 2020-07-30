U.S. CDC reports 4,405,932 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 4,405,932 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 65,935 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,417 to 150,283.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 29 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.