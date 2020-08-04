U.S. CDC reports 4,698,818 coronavirus cases

Beachgoers without face masks are reflected on the side of a delivery truck during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Clemente, California, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 4,698,818 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 49,716 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 733 to 155,204.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Monday versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.