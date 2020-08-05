U.S. CDC reports 4,748,806 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Travel Safely Ambassador Carlos Hernandez hands out a face masks to an airline passenger at LAX airport, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 4,748,806 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 49,988 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,107 to 156,311.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 4 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3grH6y2)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.