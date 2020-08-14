U.S. CDC reports 5,228,817 coronavirus cases

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 5,228,817 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 52,799 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,169 to 166,317.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 13 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.