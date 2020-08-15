U.S. CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A sign announces free testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Revere Beach in Revere, Massachusetts, U.S., August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 5,285,546 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 56,729 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,229 to 167,546.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 14 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.