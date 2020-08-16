U.S. CDC reports 5,340,232 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People sit at restaurant's outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options as part of a city initiative that combines the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 5,340,232 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 54,686 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 168,696.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.