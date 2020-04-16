U.S. CDC reports 632,548 coronavirus cases, 27,012 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker is seen at the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 632,548 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,158 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2430 to 27,012.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 15 compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.