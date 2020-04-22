U.S. CDC reports ﻿802,583 coronavirus cases, 44,575 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Two healthcare workers walk across a nearly empty 11th Avenue to a temporary hospital centre at he Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported ﻿802,583 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 26,490 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,817 to 44,575.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 21, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.