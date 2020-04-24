U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

FILE PHOTO: People take the New York City The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus system by the back door, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of April 23, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.