U.S. CDC reports total of 1.68 million coronavirus cases, 99,031 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,678,843 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 16,429 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 770 to 99,031.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 26 versus its previous report on Tuesday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.